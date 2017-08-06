Rajasthan High Court halts nine Pakistani Hindus’ deportation but order comes too late

The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday stayed the process of deporting nine Pakistani Hindus and directed the government to allow them to live them here till next date of hearing. (Image: PTI)

The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday stayed the process of deporting nine Pakistani Hindus and directed the government to allow them to live them here till next date of hearing. However, by the time the order came, they had already crossed over into Pakistan. The special bench of a single judge was constituted on Saturday despite it being a court holiday. Justice Vijay Bishnoi, while hearing a petition filed by 73-year-old woman Dhai Bheel and her other relatives, issued notice to the Union Home and External Affairs Ministries as as well as various state government authorities.

The court also directed Additional Advocate General K.L. Thakur to immediately communicate this order to the authorities concerned either through fax or by any other means, but before the order was executed, the Thar express, by which Dhai and others were deported, had entered into Pakistani territory. The next date of hearing is fixed for August 9.

Pakistani citizens Dhai and her husband Chandu Bheel, 80 along with their sons Bhagwan, 34, daughter-in-law Radha, 35, grandchild Dharmi, 9 and other relatives Dheero, 34, his wife Mumal, 32, their son Jayram, 4 and daughter Kawita, 2 had come to India on May 20. Their visa expired in the month of June, but they didn’t go back. However, they were caught by the police when they had gone to visit some relatives. They were forcibly deported from India by Thar Express on Friday due to violation of visa rules.