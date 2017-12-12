Rajasthan government to issue monthly electricity bill to consumers

State’s energy minister Pushpendra Singh said the new billing arrangement will be put in place from April 1, 2018. (Reuters)

The Rajasthan government has decided to issue electricity bills to consumers on a monthly basis instead of once in two months. State’s energy minister Pushpendra Singh said the new billing arrangement will be put in place from April 1, 2018. This will give an ease to the customers, the minister said. Highlighting the achievements of the state government in four years, the minister said the power generation capacity increased and the losses of power companies were reduced during the BJP rule.

The minister informed that 6,561 MW was added to the power generation capacity in the state in four years and the state government approved 6 solar parks of 5430 MW capacity to push solar power generation in the state. Singh said that losses of power companies which were Rs 15,545 crore earlier came down to Rs 1,981 crore in four years.

The state government is completing four years in office tomorrow.