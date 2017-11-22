Rajasthan government spent Rs 48,000 cr for development schemes in four years

Nearly Rs 48,800 crore was spent by the Rajasthan government for various developmental schemes in the last four years of its tenure, state minister Rajendra Rathore said today.

Nearly Rs 48,800 crore was spent by the Rajasthan government for various developmental schemes in the last four years of its tenure, state minister Rajendra Rathore said today. The rural development and panchayati raj minister alleged the previous government led by the Congress could only spend Rs 30,659 crore in its entire tenure of five years. Giving a break-up of the state funding, he said Rs 15,790 crore was spent in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), Rs 4,998 crore in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Rs 2,000 crore in Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Yojna (MJSY) and Rs 6,181 crore in PM Housing scheme and other such initiatives. Speaking at a press conference, the minister noted that Rajasthan stood second in the country with the construction of 21.62 lakh toilets in 2015-16 and 27.94 lakh toilets in 2016-17. A total of 73.75 lakh families have constructed toilets in the desert state from December 13, 2013 till date, he said. Talking about the works done under the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Yojna, Rathore said water conservation works were carried out in 21,000 villages in last four years.

After completion of two phases of the project, 11,173 million cubic water was conserved during monsoon and the supply through water tankers was reduced by 57 per cent, he said. A sum of Rs 15,790 crore was spent on 5.4 lakh works in last four years under MNREGA, with Rajasthan holding fourth position in the country, he said. The BJP minister added that the desert state received five national awards for excellent execution of schemes under MNREGA in the year 2015-16. Under the PM Rural Housing scheme, 71,000 houses were constructed. A total of 9.20 lakh houses were constructed under various housing schemes running in the state, Rathore added.