Rajasthan: Government official shunted after video showing him ‘molesting’ woman goes viral

Even if there was no complaint against the officer , the action was taken on the suo motu bases after video went viral, says minister. (Representation image)

A Rajasthan government official, who was working at NRHM office in heath department in Jaipur was sent back to his parent department after a video went viral showing him molesting a woman. According to Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf, the issue had come to his notice yesterday, following which the order to send back to his parent organisation has been issued.

Speaking to reporters today, the minister said that the man has been relieved from the company he had joined on deputation basis, and sent back to his parent company, which will take required action against him. Director (Public Health), medical department, VK Mathur said that the officer was at the NRHM office for some time on deputation basis. he added that on the basis of reports based on video, the order to send the officer back to his parent organisation was issued today.

He further added that even if there was no complaint against the officer , the action was taken on the suo motu bases after video went viral. The minister further said that an inquiry would be conducted in the matter. The video has been apparently shot from a mobile within the office premises.

The incident has come to light days after another shocking incident in Bikaner had come to light in which a man had accused eight teachers of a private school of raping his minor daughter a and also making video fof the act. An FIR was filed in the case after the girl’s father had complaint to the superintendent of police. The case was registered for gangrape and other related sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)