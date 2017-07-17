Rajasthan farmers held protest to press for loan waiver

Farmers held protest and blocked milk and vegetable supply to several districts today to press for their demands that include bank loan waiver and crop compensation. (Representative image Source: PTI)

Farmers held protest and blocked milk and vegetable supply to several districts today to press for their demands that include bank loan waiver and crop compensation. The 39 bodies representing farmers have now called for state wide agitation on July 22, when BJP national president Amit Shah will be on tour to Rajasthan. “Issues of farmers are being neglected by the government. We have been continuously protesting to get voices of farmers heard. We have called for state wide agitation on July 22,” Kisaan Mahapanchayat national president Rampal Jat said.

Meanwhile, farmers today staged a blockade for hours on major road routes, connecting Sikar district and stopped milk, fruits and vegetable supply, Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha President Amra Ram said. A similar protest was witnessed in parts of Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Hanumangarh and Alwar, he added.