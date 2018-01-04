Rajasthan Election 2018: In a first-of-its-kind experiment, Congress plans to release constituency-wise manifesto

Congress party plans to release constituency-wise manifesto for the upcoming Rajasthan state assembly elections

After giving a tough fight to BJP in its bastion Gujarat, Congress has begun its preparation for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, scheduled late this year. As per a report by Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar, breaking free from the traditional practice of bringing out a comprehensive election manifesto, the Rajasthan state unit of Congress is planning to introduce a constituency-wise manifesto to cater to the specific needs of each assembly segment. Reportedly, party workers are also chalking out the areas where trade and tourism can be enhanced. The constituency-wise developmental needs are also being figured out. The data for the same are also being collected by party’s state unit. The Congress is also chalking out a roadmap to create employment opportunities for the youths of the state.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot told DB, “The exercise of preparing constituency wise manifesto has been started. This is the first of its kind experiment. This will help in bringing development to each and every area of the state.” The move to release constituency-wise election manifesto is aimed to connect voters of each region with the party. Congress will vow to deliver on the promises made to each constituency. The party sources told DB that what is needed in Jaisalmer may not be required for Kota. As per the report, the Congress party sources said the party acknowledges the fact that different cities of the state have different requirements.

Meanwhile, the BJP has brought at least 200 IT experts on board for the by-elections of the Lok Sabha constituency of Ajmer, Alwar, and Mandalgarh. The Election Commission of India had announced bye-elections to Lok Sabha constituencies of Alwar and Ajmer as well as Mandalgarh assembly seat of Rajasthan, a week ago. The polling for these seats will be held on January 29, 2018, and counting will take place on February 1. The last date of filing nominations is January 10 and date for scrutiny is January 11. The last date of withdrawing candidatures is January 15.