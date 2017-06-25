Rajasthan DGP open for probe into criminal’s encounter death

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Bhatt today said his force was open for probe into the death of notorious criminal Anandpal Singh in an encounter with the police in Churu district. (Representative Image: IE)

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Bhatt today said his force was open for probe into the death of notorious criminal Anandpal Singh in an encounter with the police in Churu district. Addressing a press conference here, he said Anandpal, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was holed up in a house along with three to four other persons when a large contingent of police surrounded the building at Malasar last night.

“He (accused) was asked to surrender but instead he opened fire on police from the rooftop. In the subsequent exchange of fire, Anandpal sustained 5-6 bullet injuries, whereas others on the ground floor of the house were unhurt,” Bhatt said. Two policemen were also injured in the encounter. The DGP was responding to a question on why the gangster was not pressurised to surrender.

Anandpal had managed to escape from police custody while being taken back to the high security prison in Ajmer from a court in Nagaur in September 2015. He had taken shelter in the house for more than a week. Bhatt said people may raise doubts over the operation, but the police was open for any kind of investigation. He said Commando Sohan Singh and Commando Dharampal Singh will be given out-of-turn promotion and will be recommended for gallantry award.

Rest of the team will be awarded on the basis of their performance, the DGP said. He said commando Sohan Singh who sustained bullet injuries on his back in the operation is critical, whereas the other two policemen- Dharampal Singh and Suryaveer Singh- are stable. Police have also seized two AK-47 rifles, live rounds, fake vehicle registration number plates and three mobile phones from the house. Bhatt added that the body has been sent to Ratangarh for post mortem.