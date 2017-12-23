Rajasthan bus tragedy: Death toll rises to 32 as vehicle falls into river in Sawai Madhopur, many injured

Rajasthan: Bus falls into a river in Sawai Madhopur, 32 dead, many injured

At least 32 people were killed today when a private bus fell into Banas river from a nearly 100-foot high bridge in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, police said. The incident took place early morning in Soorwal police station area when the bus was on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur, they said. The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the deceased.

Earlier in March 2010, at least 26 people, including 23 STC students were killed and 36 injured when their bus fell into the Morel river near Baunli in Sawai Madhopur. The deceased included 11 girls, a teacher, driver and conductor of the bus.

“State government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Mamman Singh said that 32 people have died in the incident.

He had earlier said that five injured were rushed to hospitals and 10 bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

Most of the people died due to drowning including the bus driver, he said.

Passengers were from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, the SP said.

Earlier in April, 46 people were killed when a bus veered off the road and fell into the Tons River in Gumma, about 15 km from Nerwa in Shimla district.

The bus was on its way to Tiuni from Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand. There was only one survivor — the bus conductor who jumped midway.

Most of the passengers belonged to the Chopal tehsil of Himachal Pradesh. Police said about 44 bodies had been fished out by the evening. Some more are believed to have been washed away.

Rescue teams, including doctors, paramedics, police and fire brigade staff, were sent from Nerwa and Chopal.