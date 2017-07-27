Rajasthan ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes instead of Rs 100; windfall for account holders, headache for Axis Bank

People were surprised at seeing the inflated amount but soon enough began withdrawing as much as possible. (Reuters)

Residents of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were in for a big surprise when an ATM in Dheer town started dispensing Rs 500 notes instead of Rs 100! As soon as the news of the fault spread, people gathered to form long queues there and soon withdrew all the money from the Axis Bank ATM, Bhaskar reported. About 250 people withdrew Rs 2 lakh in just a few hours. When the bank was finally informed, it was too late. Axis Bank is now finding out the addresses of the people who withdrew the money through their debit cards and is requesting them to return the money. The incident occurred on July 24 in the Nai Sadak area. People were surprised at seeing the inflated amount but soon enough began withdrawing as much as possible.

The workers of the organisation that inserts the money in ATMs are now asking details of the wrongdoers and scurrying to their homes, according to the report. However, people have refused to give back the money, although a man named Ramraj from Nangla village returned Rs 16,000 to the bank. He had punched in Rs 4,000 but the ATM churned out Rs 20,000. The officials had approached Ramraj on Wednesday, requesting him to return the money.

You may also like to watch

Problem has been accentuated by the fact that the people who withdrew cash from the Axis Bank ATM were customers of different banks and now Axis officials are finding it difficult to get their personal details. Vipul Khandelwal, Manager of Axis Bank, Deeg branch, told Dainik Bhaskar that the workers who installed the cash into the machine had wrongly inserted Rs 500 into Rs 100 slot. The ATM was shut down and the note placement was corrected. The hunt is on to find the rest of the people who withdrew the extra money.