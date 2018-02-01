Rajasthan Alwar by-election result 2018: Who is Karan Singh Yadav, Congress candidate who thrashed BJP

Rajasthan Alwar by-election result 2018: Karan Singh Yadav wins Alwar seat with a huge margin

Rajasthan Alwar by-election result 2018: After securing Mandalgarh, Congress today wrested the Alwar seat from BJP with a massive margin of 1,56,319 votes. Karan Singh Yadav, Congress party candidate from Alwar seat won over his opponents by a decisive margin. Taking the front seat, since the very start of the vote count, Karan Singh Yadav never gave a chance to any of his opponents to move forward in the race. Yadav crushed his major rival Jaswant Yadav of BJP with a huge vote-margin.

Yadav, who is a cardiac surgeon by profession, had been an MLA from Behror assembly seat and MP from Alwar. In the previous Congress regime led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, he was also appointed as the vice-chairman of 20-point programme. He joined politics in 1998, as per media reports. Yadav has also served as the medical superintendent of SMS hospital Jaipur. He was chosen for the Alwar seat as nearly a fourth of the voters in Alwar belong to the Yadav community. Notably, BJP candidate Jaswant Yadav is also a doctor by profession.

Coming to the history of Alwar Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Jitendra Singh had lost to BJP’s Mahant Chandnath in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Later, due to the death of Mahant Chandnath, the by-elections on the seat was necessitated.

Interestingly, before the results, the BJP state chief Ashok Parnami had claimed that the state government had completed projects worth over Rs. 6,000 crore in the district. However, that didn’t seem to translate into votes for the saffron party.

The Congress becomes more significant as the party wasn’t able to secure even a single seat in the 2014 general elections.