Raj Thackeray alleges Bandra fire was planned, not accident

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the fire that broke out on October 26 in a slum near Bandra railway station was not an accident, but a planned incident.

Speaking at a press conference here, Thackeray said, “The fire was set in the slum; it was planned, as there are all Bangladeshi people, who live there.. I don’t know from where they come and reside in the city. We don’t have any account of them all. But the fire was imposed and not an accident”.

On October 26, a fierce fire broke out at Behrampada near Bandra railway station in Mumbai. At least 16 fire engines and 12 water tankers reached the spot to douse the flames. No casualties were reported then, but properties and houses worth several crores suffered damage.

Bandra’s fire incident also affected few local train timings.