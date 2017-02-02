Raj Thackeray accuses BJP of trying to seprate Mumbai from Maharashtra, questions bullet train from Ahmedabad

BJP had been laying grounds for the eventual separation of Mumbai as they had earlier tried with Vidharbha. (IE)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supremo Raj Thackeray launched his poll campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai and made an emotional call for “Marathi” unity. This was the first time, Raj was seen speaking publicly after his proposal of an alliance between the MNS and Shiv Sena was turned down by Uddhav Thackeray. Raj Thackeray said that he had only suggested such an alliance between both the parties as it would have been in the interests of the Marathi people.

Thackery went ahead and targetted the Bhartiya Janata Party and its government in Maharashtra. According to IE, he said that the BJP had been laying grounds for the eventual separation of Mumbai as they had earlier tried with Vidharbha. Raj Thackeray told the crowd that he had provided the Shiv Sena with ample support to prevent that from happening at the time. Thackeray said that he had called up Uddhav Thackeray 7 times but Matoshree had not returned his calls. He had then sent Bala Nandgaonkar to the Shiv Sena with the proposal of an alliance but was dismissed by the latter who have been adamant on fighting the elections alone after breaking off its two-decade alliance with the BJP.

Speaking to his party workers he said that Raj would lick anybody’s feet for the welfare of the Marathi people but would not hesitate to cut off legs if they conspire to take Mumbai away from Maharashtra. Thackeray announced that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena would be fighting elections on its own. Raj Thackrey next targetted the bullet trains and the Metro line plans by the BJP and asked as to why did the people need a bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. He taunted the BJP’s plan by asking if Mumbaikars went Ahmedabad for their offices. He said that it was for those migrants who came to the city. He said that the metro lines were being built so that the houses in such localities become unaffordable for the locals.