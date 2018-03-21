Raj Babbar on ‘resignation’ as UP Congress chief: ‘New arrangements being worked out in Congress’

Raj Babbar’s resignation comes a day after Goa Congress chief Santharam Naik quit his post after drawing ‘inspiration’ from the Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech. (PTI)

In a development that comes as part of what appears to be fast becoming a new trend in the party following the Congress plenary, Uttar Pradesh Congress unit chief Raj Babbar has offered to resign from his post, various media reports said, citing sources. Raj Babbar’s resignation comes a day after Goa Congress chief Santharam Naik quit his post after drawing ‘inspiration’ from the Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s speech. In his speech, Gandhi had said that the party will promote young leaders to the top party posts.

Speaking to media, Babbar refrained from making a direct comment. “Whatever I have to say, I talk it out with my party President, the same has been happening and is happening,” he said.

Babbar, however, added that new arrangements are being worked out in the Congress. “New arrangements are being worked out in the Congress, whatever new positions will be given by Party President, we will take them up and work towards 2019,” he added.

On March 19, Babbar had tweeted that Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Congress plenary initiated political change in the nation. Citing the same speech as inspiration, Naik resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Babbar has remained active in the state as Congress’ president. He had also offered to resign after Congress’ massive defeat in 2017 UP Legislative election. This time too, the news of resignation has come in the backdrop of Congress candidates losing their deposits in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in the state.

On March 19, Babbar had slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of misusing people’s money on holding the grand celebrations. Issuing a statement, Babbar said that a cabinet minister was levelling charges of corruption and there was no clarification from the government. He added that BJP was rejected by the people in the recent Lok Sabha bye-elections.