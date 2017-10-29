Raising farmers’ income is govt’s priority, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said increasing farmers’ income is a priority for the state government and several schemes have been implemented to achieve this objective. While speaking at the prize distribution function of the Swarna Jayanti State Level Cattle Fair-2017 organised in Jhajjar, Khattar urged the farmers to take to animal husbandry, beekeeping, poultry farming, mushroom production, vegetable production and fruit production, to increase their income. He said animal husbandry can play a key role in it.

The chief minister praised farmers, saying the annual milk production in Haryana is 89.75 lakh tonnes and the state ranks second in the country with milk availability of 835 grams per person. Referring to the utility of Murrah and indigenous breeds of cows, he said in view of more consumption of milk products in Delhi, milk production business in Haryana has strong potential. Prizes worth Rs 9 crore are being given away to stockmen under different award schemes during the current financial year. During the function, Khattar awarded 157 stockmen.

Expressing concern over depletion of groundwater, he said groundwater had decreased considerably in 64 blocks in the state. Works are underway to recharge water to maintain the optimum level, he said. Referring to the pollution caused by burning crop residue, Khattar said efforts are being made to increase usage and consumption of crop stubble.