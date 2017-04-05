Rains lash Delhi

Rains lashed the national capital tonight as thunderstorms and overcast skies for most of the day provided respite to Delhi’ites from the scorching heat over the last few days. (ANI)

Rains lashed the national capital tonight as thunderstorms and overcast skies for most of the day provided respite to Delhi’ites from the scorching heat over the last few days. The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered as official for the city, noted the maximum temperature settling at 36.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s normal, a Met department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the season’s average, the official said. The Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius. While traces of rainfall were recorded in some parts of the city during the day, heavy showers were witnessed during the night, the weather department said.

The humidity level oscillated between 62 to 24 per cent. The weather department has forecast likelihood of rain, dust storm and thunderstorm due to an active western disturbance across northwest India across the Delhi and NCR for tomorrow. “The skies will be partly cloudy. There is a possibility of rain accompanied by dust storm and thunderstorm for tomorrow. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 35 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said. Yesterday, the city had registered a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius.