Rains continue to lash Gujarat for second day

Incessant rains continued to lash several parts of Gujarat for the second consecutive day throwing normal life out of gear. The regional MeT centre said some places in the state received heavy to very heavy rains due to an upper air cyclonic circulation. Taking cognisance of the situation, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said all district collectors have been asked to tackle the flood-like situation. “We have alerted all the district collectors and officials of the state disaster management to help people. Despite flood-like situation due to heavy rains during last two days, no life has been lost. We will think about compensating the affected persons after conducting a survey,” Rupani told reporters in Surat.

As per the figures released by the state emergency control room, Vaghai town of Dang district today received highest rainfall of 122 mm during the day (8 am to 4 pm). Vaghai was followed by Ahwa (63 mm), Vansada of Navsari district (60 mm), Dhansura of Arvalli (46 mm) Dharmapur of Valsad (43 mm) and Dantiwada of Banaskantha(38 mm), Gandhinagar (34 mm), Vijaynagar of Sabarkantha (33 mm) and Vadgam of Banaskantha (29 mm).

As per the MeT, heavy to very heavy rains occurred at some places in Gujarat due to upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan.

It also predicted that light to moderate rainfall would occur at most places in the state in the next three days.

Today, flood waters entered several societies as well as APMC market in Siddhpur town of Patan district. Flood waters also washed away roads in differed parts of state, said the emergency control room. Gujarat Transport Minister Vallabh Kakadia said operations at several bus stations have been suspended due to water logging.

Railway traffic was also affected due to heavy rainfall in north Gujarat during last two days.

As per a Western Railways release, breaches caused on four locations between Mehsana – Palanpur section. As many as 15 trains were stopped and ‘detained’ till the restoration work completed this morning, said the release. Yesterday, torrential rains pounded parts of Gujarat leading to a deluge-like situation at several places.