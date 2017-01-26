Rain fails to play a dampener for Republic Day parade

The morning, however, was chilly with winds blowing since wee hours as excited visitors gathered at the Rajpath to see the spectacular annual programme.

Rain failed to play a dampener for the 68th Republic Day parade with heavy showers lashing the capital after the programme concluded. The morning, however, was chilly with winds blowing since wee hours as excited visitors gathered at the Rajpath to see the spectacular annual programme.

The MeT department, which recorded 0.2 mm rainfall till 12.20 PM, has predicted light rains or drizzle towards the evening as well. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 and 12.5 degrees Celsius,” a MeT official said. Though the cloudy morning led to hazy views of the “Flypast” one of the sought-after sequence in the parade, the programme drew large round of applause and cheers from the audience which gave standing ovation to various performances.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



While a few came prepared for the rain and took out their umbrellas and raincoats to cover themselves, scores of others used the R-Day brochures to avoid getting wet. People in the VIP enclosures were seen holding umrellas to avoid light rains.