Railways women employees get en masse transfer

Eighteen women employees have been transferred en masse from the Mayiladuthurai section of the southern railways, which they described as “victimisation” for lodging a sexual harassment complaint against a senior engineer earlier this year.

Though a senior official at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office here said it was a routine transfer, the gang women employees said that they were being “victimised” for complaining against the engineer.

The senior engineer Manivannan had already been transferred to Pattukottai last month after the complaint against him.

The family members of the women submitted a joint memorandum at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office against the transfer.

The women also alleged that the police did not take any action on their complaint against the official and said they would take up the matter with the court.

The assistant general secretary of the Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) Manoharan said that the railway officials did not take any serious action against Manivannan.

The DREU members held a demonstration in front of the divisional office here last evening against the transfer of the women.

The divisional president of the CITU Sugumaran, district secretary Sampath and DREU functionaries also condemned the transfer.