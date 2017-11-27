Railways train status: 46 trains cancelled between December-February over fog fears

The cancellations of these many trains will hurt daily commuters the most. (PTI)

Upon the arrival of winter season comes the ever-threatening fog which engulfs most of North India and brings visibility down to virtually zero. This wreaks havoc on the travellers itinerary, especially between December-February period. Fog also results in the delay of trains and sometimes even cancellation of trains. Because of this, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 46 trains between December 1 and February 13. This has been done keeping in mind the foggy conditions in north India. The national transporter has devised “a detailed plan for cancellation and frequency reduction of trains traversing through fog-affected areas” to manage train operations, according to a statement from the Railway Board to all general managers.

Some of the trains that were cancelled are Agra Intercity Express, 12179 Lucknow Junction-Agra Cantt. Express, 15209 Saharsa-Amritsar Express, 14674 Amritsar-Jainagar Shaheed Express and Lucknow-Anand Vihar Express. Trains such as the Jainagar-New Delhi Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Barauni-Ambala Hariharnath Express will remain suspended on every Thursday between December 1 and February 13. The Jainagar-Amritsar Express will also not ply on Fridays between December 1 and February 13.

The cancellations of these many trains will hurt daily commuters the most. Along with the cancellation, the frequency of 28 trains has been reduced too during this period. Eight trains have been partially cancelled, four have been diverted while 46 have been cancelled. On November 23, at least 17 trains were delayed, 6 were rescheduled and one cancelled in Delhi given the foggy conditions around the city.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Railways was still in process of testing the much-talked-about LED fog lights and other technology in north-bound trains. This was aimed at increasing the visibility for train drivers during adverse weather conditions, but this entire process is in the trial stage. Every winter, all north-bound trains get delayed for hours due to poor visibility during foggy weather. The effect of this is seen on the network of entire Railways across north India. The train drivers are required to slow down the speeds up to 15 kmph as a safety requirement. This results in in delays which ranges between four and 22 hours.