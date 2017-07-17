In Railways train journey, Sourav Ganguly gets into brawl with passenger, forced to change berth, on way to unveil statue

Despite the bitter travel experience, Ganguly unveiled his eight-feet tall bronze statue at the Bikash Maidan in Balurghat. (Image: PTI)

Former Indian cricket team skipper, who was recently travelling in a Railways train after almost 16-years, got into a brawl with a fellow passenger after he was forced to change his berth. Ganguly was reportedly travelling to Balurghat in West Bengal for unveiling his statue on Saturday. According to a report by Zee News, Ganguly was travelling to Balurghat on the Padatik Express and the incident took place when he saw his seat in AC first class occupied by another passenger. As per report, when Ganguly asked the person to vacate his seat, however, the later did not agree and started arguing with him.

When Dada tried to resolve the matter, the passenger began a brawl which forced RPF personnel to rush to the spot. After a while, Ganguly deboarded the train and as soon as the matter came into light, crowd gathered at the spot. With no option left, Ganguly was forced to change his berth and was later offered a berth in AC 2-tier.

Despite the bitter travel experience, Ganguly unveiled his eight-feet tall bronze statue at the Bikash Maidan in Balurghat where he was greeted by a huge crowd. Soon after unveiling his statue, the former left-hander took to Twitter to share some pictures of the event. “At Dakshin Dinajpur, just human heads,” he tweeted. The statue was of a young Ganguly raising his bat to acknowledge his first Test century against Australia in the Brisbane Test in 2003. A PTI report also states that the statue was made by Siliguri-based sculptor Sushanta Pal, who had never seen Ganguly in person earlier.

Post his announced his retirement in 2008, Ganguly has actively been a part of the administrative department. Apart from holding mic in the commentary box, Ganguly is also the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) along with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.