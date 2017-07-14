Railways train journey turns into horror ordeal; family of 10 brutally assaulted, women molested near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh

The incident reportedly took place between Mota and Nibkarori railway stations. (Representational image, Source: PTI)

In a shocking event on a Railways train, 10 members of a family including women, children, elders and a handicapped teenager who were returning from a marriage ceremony in Shikohabad-Kasganj passenger train were brutally beaten and assaulted by a gang of youngsters on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. The incident reportedly took place between Mota and Nibkarori railway stations and around 30 km away from the Farrukhabad junction. All the members suffered multiple injuries and according to a report by Times of India, all the victims were taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia government hospital, Farrukhabad.

“It was a horror which I cannot forget. They attacked us with iron roads, robbed our belonging and molested our women. They didn’t even spare my 17-year-old physically and mentally challenged son. They verbally abused us with some in the attacking group saying, ‘Kill them, they are Muslims’,” 50-year-old Mohammad Shakir who got injured in the incident was quoted as saying in the report.

“On Wednesday we boarded the passenger train from Bhongaon (Mainpuri) along with us five other youths also embarked on the coach. As soon the train left the station and reached near Mota station, one of the youth snatched a smartphone in which my handicapped brother (Fizu alias Faizan) was playing video game. When I confronted the youths, they started assaulting me. They even attacked my mother and sister who came to rescue me, and kicked them in their stomach before pulling emergency brakes near Nibkarori station,” Arsaan (22), son of Shakir said while describing the incident.

A video of the incident was posted by Times Now on its Twitter handle on Friday morning in which few men can be seen knocking the door of the train and entering inside. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.