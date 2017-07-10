Railways to run three special trains for Kanwar pilgrims

Moreover, the route of the Delhi-Shamli and Delhi- Saharanpur passenger train would extend up to Haridwar for the ‘kanwar’ pilgrims. (Photo:IE)

The Railways will run three pairs of special trains from July 15 to 21 to clear the extra- rush of pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra, which started today. Moreover, the route of the Delhi-Shamli and Delhi- Saharanpur passenger train would extend up to Haridwar for the ‘kanwar’ pilgrims, the Northern Railways (NR) said. “The three special trains – Delhi-Haridwar-Delhi Express, Rishikesh-Haridwar-Rishikesh passenger and Bareilly-Haridwar- Bareilly Express – will run from July 15 to July 21,” it said.

‘Kanwar Yatra’ is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by the devotees of Lord Shiva, known as ‘kanwarias’. The pilgrims in various parts of the country travel or walk to places such as Haridwar, Gomukh and Gangotri to take a dip, fetch water from the Ganga and offer it at Shiva temples back home. The annual pilgrimage will culminate on July 21.