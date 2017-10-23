Railways to file review petition against NGT order

The railways will file a review petition against a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order imposing fines on the national transporter for not complying with solid waste management rules, an official said today. (Image: PTI)

The railways will file a review petition against a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order imposing fines on the national transporter for not complying with solid waste management rules, an official said today. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar came down heavily on the railways and levied a penalty of Rs one lakh each on Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Shahdara and Shakur Basti railway stations here for their failure to properly manage waste and treat sewage. “We will go for a review before the tribunal,” an official of the railways told PTI.

The NGT’s order came after the green panel perused an interim report submitted by a committee it had set up to inspect major waste generators in the national capital including five-star hotels, malls, hospitals, educational institutions with hostels and housing societies. The committee in its report has recommended action against defaulting bodies. Sources in the railways said that it had already drawn up new contracts with specifications about proper waste management and that fresh contracts were being awarded.

The sources said that station superintendents had issued show-cause notices to contractors for alleged violations and that it had been conveyed to the tribunal, which allowed the railways to recover penalty from the contractors concerned. The NGT had earlier raised concern over the fact that though Delhi generated nearly 14,100 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, public authorities lacked infrastructure and appropriate technical capacity to handle such huge quantity of waste.