Railways to deploy home guard personnel to man 143 level crossings in Uttar Pradesh

Home guard personnel will be deployed at 143 unmanned railway level crossings in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh in a bid to ensure no accidents take place at such junctions. Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railway (Lucknow) Satish Kumar told PTI that a letter requesting deployment of home guard personnel was sent to the Homeguards Department a week ago. “This decision has been taken so as to ensure that accidents happening at the unmanned level crossings can be minimised. We are hopeful that the home guard personnel will be deployed in the second week of this month,” he said. “The duty allowance will be deposited in the bank accounts of the guards in the first week of every month. The Railways will assign duty to them and check them. Besides this, Railways will provide safety jackets, flags, torches, folding chairs, tables, temporary huts, raincoats and LED lamps to the guards,” he added. Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, the Commandant of Lucknow-based Central Training Institute (of Homeguards department), said Railways had requested for deployment of home guard personnel at unmanned level crossings in 11 districts. These districts are Ambedkarnagar, Faizabad, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Amethi, Barabanki, Unnao and Lucknow. “As many as 429 home guard personnel will be on duty at 143 unmanned level crossings doing eight-hours duty in three shifts,” Shukla said, adding they will be authorised to lodge FIRs at the nearest police station against those passers-by who violate rules.

Instructions have been issued to the district-level officers of the homeguards department to select the personnel from their districts. “Those from the age group of 21-50 years will be deployed,” Shukla said. The guards will be given mobile phones so that they can contact the nearest Railway office and control room, he said. They will also be given identity cards and a pamphlet containing necessary safety instructions, he added. On November 23, a train hit an SUV at an unmanned crossing near Amethi killing four persons and injuring two. The vehicle, packed with people belonging to a marriage party, was hit at Matha Bhusunda village under the Musafirkhana police station.