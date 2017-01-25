Railways suspect sabotage in train derailments

Disruptions due to derailments, agitations and other operational reasons like adverse weather conditions have cost railways about Rs 800 crore. (Reuters)

Amid the growing number of derailments, railways today cited “outside interference” as the possible reason in more than 40 such cases. “In 45 cases of derailment this year, the sabotage angle cannot be ruled out,” Railway Board Member (Traffic) Mohd Jamshed said here.

Citing some recent incidents, he said “outside interference was found” in some cases near Kanpur, Mumbai, Hajipur and other areas where fish plates were removed and a large rail piece was placed on the track.

Jamshed said that while inquiry under the Railway Safety Commissioner is underway in these cases, other agencies are also looking into these.

You may also like to watch:

Besides, disruptions due to derailments, agitations and other operational reasons like adverse weather conditions have cost railways about Rs 800 crore.

“We lost about Rs 700 cr in the freight sector alone due to disruptions. In the passenger segment, the loss is about Rs 100 cr as the punctuality of about 3,500 trains was affected,” he said.

Jamshed also highlighted concerted efforts being made by railways to make train operations more safe.

“Gangmen and RPF personnel will now jointly carried out night patrolling. Railway officials are asked to be present in each train to examine and ensure safety of passengers and train movement,” he said, adding that a special month-long safety drive was also launched from January 15.