SHOCKING! Lizard found in veg biryani in Poorva Express; pic goes viral; users blast Railways, see most viral tweets

Soon after the picture of lizard biryani went viral on Twitter, a number of users started slamming government over the incident. (ANI photo)

This is not the first time when poor quality food of Indian Railways is making headlines. But, this time something beyond imagination has happened. In an extremely shocking incident, a lizard was found in a meal served on the Poorva Express. A passenger who ordered a vegetarian biryani found the reptile after consuming a few bites, much to his shock and disgust, ANI reported. The DRM and other officials took cognizance of the issue, inquired about the health of the passenger and provided him with medicines. The passenger has filed a complaint with the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu through Twitter. The passenger told the media that he was provided with the medication really late. The incident happened at Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli.

Soon after the picture of lizard biryani went viral on Twitter, a number of users started slamming government over the incident. Here are some the most viral reactions:-

Chandauli (UP): Lizard found in food served to a passenger on-board Poorva Express; passenger had complained to Railway Minister on Twitter pic.twitter.com/J7jv4s25j7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2017

Its very small…Not expected this from India railway ..???????????? — Sanjeev Dubey (@sanjeev1dubey) July 26, 2017

Saal me baaki mahine me khane me lizard nikalta to koi baat nahi thi lekin Savan ke mahine me dharm bharst karwa diya bechare ka… — Kabira Snow (@adi_theDon) July 26, 2017

Saal me baaki mahine me khane me lizard nikalta to koi baat nahi thi lekin Savan ke mahine me dharm bharst karwa diya bechare ka… — Kabira Snow (@adi_theDon) July 26, 2017

Arre free me non veg mil rha hai or kya chaiye but they should fry it. @sureshpprabhu not fair. — JIJU (@JIJAJIII) July 26, 2017

Arre free me non veg mil rha hai or kya chaiye but they should fry it. @sureshpprabhu not fair. — JIJU (@JIJAJIII) July 26, 2017

I know the reply of @RailMinIndia and I.e. Kindly specify the issue along with PNR number..or issue is being forwarded to the concerned dept — Nilesh (@theNilesh_) July 26, 2017

Instead of going for high speed trains @RailMinIndia @sureshpprabhu shd concentrate to improve passengers facilities to compete with UDAN — mohandas (@tgmohandas) July 26, 2017

Shame on Indian railways. Only false promises. And bullet tran?????? — Radha Raman Tripathy (@rrtripathy2212) July 26, 2017

There should be kitchen inspection at least once in a month — Rimjhim (@I_RimjhimR) July 26, 2017

Actually this is new Chinese mix make in India, dish replacing beef by lizard. — Jitendra Singh (@Jitendr69485562) July 26, 2017

Yuck ! ???? http://t.co/PTF6CZ5OrB — wittycatty (@wittycatty) July 26, 2017

“The thing which I regret the most is that I was given medicines really late. I was not given any medication for about four hours”, he said. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Danapur division Kishor Kumar condemned the incident and assured a detailed enquiry in the matter. “It is a very unfortunate incident. A detailed enquiry would be conducted in the case and necessary action would be taken”, Kumar said. “A check-up was done in the Danapur Division and he was given medicine”, he added. Kumar further said that the department’s main concern was the health of the passengers. “Our concern was the health of all the passengers. All the passengers were attended and it was ensured that the passengers were given the necessary health treatment”, he said. Kumar said that the incident would be taken as a feedback of the railway system to improve the passenger services.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, over the poor quality of food being served by the Indian Railways.

CAG report on unpurified water, rats and cockroaches

Last week, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed that unpurified water was being used to make beverages, rats and cockroaches were found in the pantry and food was being left out in the open among a number of other things.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)

The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to establish the fact that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been mandated to implement the unbundling of the work by creating a distinction primarily between food preparation and food distribution.

The New Catering policy, which was issued on 27 February, also states that IRCTC is responsible for all issues pertaining to setting up and operation of kitchen units and quality of food. The ministry said as per the new catering policy of 2017, the IRCTC will manage the services on all mobile units and pantry car contracts will be reassigned to the railways’ catering arm. In addition to it, the policy also stated that all the food has to be picked up from IRCTC kitchen units only.