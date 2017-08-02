Railways reports 351 cases of quarrel in trains this year

In a written reply, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said 351 cases of fighting and quarrel with passengers in trains have been reported since January. (ANI image)

More than 300 incidents of a quarrel in trains were reported this year till June, the government told the Lok Sabha today. In a written reply, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said 351 cases of fighting and quarrel with passengers in trains have been reported since January. “Steps have been taken by the Railways to prevent fighting and quarrel committed by anti-social elements and to provide security to passengers,” he said.

Gohain also said that the Railways has initiated a slew of measures to prevent these incidents. “Surveillance is kept through CCTV cameras, provided at about 344 stations of Indian Railways. Close liaison is made by RPF with the state police force at all levels for prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order in railway premises as well as running trains,” he said.