Railways recruitment 2017: 2196 vacancies for Trade Apprentices announced at rrccr.com, here is how to apply

Railway recruitment 2o17: The central division of the Indian Railways has announced 2196 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices at rrccr.com.

Railway recruitment 2o17: The central division of the Indian Railways has announced 2196 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices at rrccr.com. Interested candidates can apply online visiting the official website. According to the official notification, the last date to apply is 30th November 2017 till 5 PM. Candidates who will be selected will undergo training at centers of Central Railways like Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur. According to the notification, the person who has passed 10th marks with 50 percent marks and also possesses National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training can apply.

Age Limit: The candidates who wish to apply for this Railways recruitment 2017 drive must have completed 15 years of age and should have completed 24 years of age as on 01.11.2017.

Application Fee: Candidates need to pay Rs 100 as application fees. Application fee will have to be paid online through payment gateway during online application submission at rrccr.com

Candidates have to choose any one cluster. Here are the details of the vacancies under Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur clusters:-

Mumbai Cluster Total: 1503 Posts

Carriage and Wagon (Coaching) Wadi Bunder, Mumbai: 252 posts

Kalyan Diesel Shed: 50 posts.

Kurla Diesel Shed: 56 posts.

Sr.Dee (TRS) Kalyan: 179 posts.

Sr.Dee (TRS) Kurla: 192 posts.

Parel Workshop: 274 posts.

Matunga Workshop: 446 posts.

S & T Workshop, Byculla: 54 posts.

Bhusawal Cluster: 341 posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot: 81 posts

Electric Loco Shed, Bhusawal: 68 posts

Electric Locomotive Workshop, Bhusawal: 96 posts

Manmad Workshop: 48 posts.

TMW Nasik Road: 48 posts.

Pune Cluster: 151 posts.

Carriage and Wagon Depot: 30 posts.

Diesel Loco Shed: 121 posts.

Nagpur Cluster: 107 posts.

Electric Loco Shed, Ajni: 48 posts.

Carriage & Wagon Depot: 59 posts.

Solapur Cluster: 94 posts.

Carriage & Wagon Depot: 73 posts

Kurduwadi Workshop: 21 posts

Central Railway Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Go to the official website – rrccr.com

2. Under “Online application for engagement (training) of Act Apprentices in Central Railway (2017-18)”, click on, “Click here to proceed for online application”

3. Click on “Click here to Register”, if not registered earlier.

4. Now fill in your details.

5. Login with your registration credentials and complete the application process

6. Pay your the application fee.

7. Save and take a print out for further reference.