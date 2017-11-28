Railways, NTPC jobs: How a gang is duping aspirants; know modus operandi, kingpin is aero engineer!

Main accused is aeronautical engineer!

A number of people in India aspire to bag a job in Indian Railways and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). And, this story must be read by them so that they don’t fall prey to cheaters and become the victim of frauds. Seven persons, including two women, were arrested on Monday for allegedly duping 100 job aspirants. The cheaters promised them non-existent jobs in the Railways and the state-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). Reportedly, the five men and 2 women were arrested from different locations.

How the fraudsters duped 100 NTPC, Railways jobs aspirants?

– The seven persons arrested from different locations used to pose as Railway and NTPC officials

– They used to issue fake appointment letters to unemployed youth after collecting lakhs of rupees from them

– They used to charge amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per person after convincing the aspirants that they could facilitate jobs at NTPC and Railways through a “backdoor entry”.

– The main accused, Shaikh Mohammed Kasim, along with six other accused, was caught during a decoy operation based on a tip-off.

– Kasim is an aeronautical engineer

What all recovered?

– The police seized Rs 20 lakh in cash from these criminals

– Moreover, fake appointment letters and ID cards were also recovered

– All the accused over the past two years have cheated more than 100 jobless youth.

– Criminals have collected more than Rs 75 lakh from jobs aspirants

Seven other members of the gang are absconding. The investigation is on.