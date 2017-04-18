Railway’s dynamic fares in Rajdhani, Shatabdi acceptable under LTC: Government

The move comes after references were received from various segments seeking clarification on the issue of admissibility of flexi-fare while booking the tickets of these trains for the purpose of LTC. (Reuters)

Dynamic or flexi-fare in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains will be admissible under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) allowance. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a directive in this regard to all central government ministries. The move comes after references were received from various segments seeking clarification on the issue of admissibility of flexi-fare while booking the tickets of these trains for the purpose of LTC. Ministry of Railways have introduced a flexi-fare system in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, where the base fares will increase by 10 per cent with every 10% of berths sold subject to a prescribed ceiling limit.

“The matter has been examined in consultation with Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance and it has been decided that flexi fare (dynamic fare) applicable in Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Duronto trains shall be admissible for the journey(s) performed in these trains on LTC,” the DoPT said. This dynamic fare component shall not be admissible in cases where a non-entitled government servant travels by air and claims reimbursement for the entitled class of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, it said.

Also Watch:

“Such Government servants will get reimbursement of fare after deducting the dynamic fare component,” the directive said.

As per norms, a government employee gets to-and-fro journey cost reimbursement when he avails LTC, in addition to paid leaves.