Yet another derailment of an Indian Railways train has been reported and this time it is the Duronto Express. The 12223/Mumbai LTT – Ernakulam AC Duronto Express has derailed between Sawantwadi Road and Zarap stations of Ratnagiri region. The front trolley of the Duronto Express has reportedly derailed. However, no casualties have been reported so far.