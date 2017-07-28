Crime against women in trains go up by 35% during 2014-2016; over 1,000 cases registered in two years: Government

During 2014-2016, 1,607 cases of crimes against women passengers in trains were registered. 448 such cases were registered in 2014, 553 in 2015, 606 in 2016. (Source: IE)

The number of crimes against women in trains rose by 35 per cent during 2014-2016, the government informed Parliament today. During 2014-2016, 1,607 cases of crimes against women passengers in trains were registered. 448 such cases were registered in 2014, 553 in 2015, 606 in 2016, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. He said that 1,216 people were arrested for crimes against women in trains during the period.

“Policing on railways being a state subject, prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order on railway premises as well as on running trains are the statutory responsibility of state governments, which they discharge through the Government Railway Police (GRP),” he said. The minister said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of the GRP. He said the Railway Ministry has undertaken several steps to ensure safety of passengers in trains.

It has deployed GRP and RPF escorts in trains on vulnerable routes, set up a security helpline number and conducted drives to prevent men from travelling in compartments reserved for women, Gohain said. The railways has also installed CCTV cameras at 344 stations and provided women RPF constables to escort ladies special trains running in metros, the minister said.