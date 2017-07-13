All Lalu Yadav files during time as Railway minister under CBI scanner in corruption case (IE).

The CBI has sought all the documents which include notings, minutes of the meetings and all the files related to tenders and policy decisions. As per Indian Express, the information sought by the investigating agency is related to all hotels and properties handled by the Railway Ministry and IRCTC between 2004-09, when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was the Union Rail Minister. The ministry has also been asked to make a list of all the officers who were responsible for taking a decision on the commercial matter during this period. The list should also have their present posting and contact details. The Railway Board’s Vigilance Directorate is currently processing the list, which is expected to be sent to the CBI by Friday.

Earlier, last week, CBI filed an FIR against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM and their Tejashwi Yadav and five others in a case of corruption linked to the award of tenders for the maintenance of two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006. The files will include documents that were created before and remained in circulation even after 2006. It was in the year 2006 that the tenders were awarded.

As per CBI, there were regulations in various tenders that were allotted to a private company for development and maintenance of hotels in Puri and Ranchi. The report further stated that residence of Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi in 10, Circular Road were raided by the CBI. These raids by CBI started at around 7:30 am on Friday. Lalu and his family were booked by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tender allotment to a private firm Sujata Hotels for the maintenance and functioning of BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

The BNR hotels are heritage properties of Indian Railways which was taken over by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd ( IRCTC) in 2006. Apart from Lalu Prasad, the former MD of IRCTC PK Goyel, Sujata, wife of RJD chief’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta and 2 directors of a private company have also been charged by the CBI in connection with the case. As per ANI, the CBI also conducted the raid at Chanakya BNR Hotel in Puri, Odisha, and Ranchi.