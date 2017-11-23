Railways Accident: 4 dead, 2 injured as train hits vehicle in Uttar Pradesh

Representational Image (Source: ANI)

Four people were killed and two others injured when a train hit their vehicle at an unmanned level crossing near today, the police said. The vehicle, a bolero, carrying a marriage party, was hit by the local train at 0719 HRS at Matha Bhusunda village under Musafirkhana police station, station house officer Ram Raghav Singh said. All the occupants were in the vehicle and the two injured have been hospitalised, CPRO northern railway Nitin Chowdhary said. The engine of the train and cattle guard, which suffered damage, was being replaced, he said. The section has been cleared and no trains have been affected, Chowdhary said. The Divisional Railway Manager and the Additional Divisional Railway Manager are monitoring the situation, he said.