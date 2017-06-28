Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu meets Dalai Lama at Leh

Prabhu will also lay the foundation stone for five halt railway stations on Baramulla-Qazigund section at a ceremonial programme in Srinagar tomorrow. (Twitter/@sureshpprabhu)

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Leh and offered prayers at the Thikse monastery. Prabhu, who laid the foundation stone for the final location survey of the 498-km-long Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line at Leh yesterday, also offered his obeisance at the Pathar Saheb Gurudwara in Ladakh. “Pleasure to be in the divine presence of Dalai Lama on my visit to Leh,” Prabhu tweeted after meeting the spiritual leader. The all-weather Leh rail network is one of the four important railway connectivities identified by the defence ministry along the China border and is a strategically vital project for the country. Prabhu will also lay the foundation stone for five halt railway stations on Baramulla-Qazigund section at a ceremonial programme in Srinagar tomorrow.