Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu directs RPF DG to probe thrashing of ‘Divyang’

In wake of a video surfacing showing three RPF personnel and another man mercilessly kicking a Divyang or a disabled man with crutches, Suresh Prabhu, the Union Railway Minister directed the Railway Protection Force to probe the incident on Sunday. The Director General of RPF has been directed by the Railway Minister to probe into the matter. Prabhu took to Twitter to inform about his decision on the RPF staff attack on the Divyang.

A specially-abled man was thrashed by Railway Police in Balasore (Odisha) when he was caught by some people standing at the Balasore station while he was allegedly trying to flee after stealing a mobile phone from a train passenger. In a shocking video, the Railway Police is seen beating the physically challenged beggar on the railway platform. The officials were caught on camera beating up the man leaving him virtually shaking. In the video, policemen are seen slapping and kicking the helpless man who was sitting on the ground. The assault continued for a long time. India Today reported that the man is said to be earning his livelihood by sweeping the floors in the train between Balasore and Bhadrak railway stations.