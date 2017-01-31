Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu applauds actor Farhan Akhtar for creating awareness on safety measures

Indian film director and actor Farhan Akhtar has been applauded by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu for helping Indian Railways in its efforts to create awareness among people. (Source: IE)

Indian film director and actor Farhan Akhtar, who is also known for his contributions to the society, has been applauded by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu for helping Indian Railways in its efforts to create awareness among people about railway safety measures. Taking it to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Prabhu said, “Thank you @FarOutAkhtar for helping our efforts to create awareness about safety.W’king on a holistic strategy which includes awareness.”

Thank you @FarOutAkhtar for helping our efforts to create awareness about safety.W’king on a holistic strategy which includes awareness http://t.co/Ks4h7m9f3r — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 30, 2017

However, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, wasted no time and replied to the railway minister saying that he is always there to help Indian Railways. To Prabhu’s tweet, Farhan replied, “Most welcome sir. @sureshpprabhu .. always here to help .. #railwaysafety.”

Most welcome sir. @sureshpprabhu .. always here to help .. #railwaysafety http://t.co/3ODna9n5Ai — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 30, 2017

The son of veteran writer Javed Akhtar, Farhan is currently in Kolkata on behalf of Indian Railways, to promote awareness among people to respect their life and avoid crossing/ trespassing of the railway tracks. The actor today made an appeal to the people not to cross railway tracks.

An average 40 cases of human casualties are reported each day due to trespassing of railway tracks across India. At a Railway event conducted in the city, Farhan said, “Time is valuable for everyone, but it cannot be as precious as life. So one must use Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) available at stations to go from one platform to another.”

During an interaction with Dr S K Saini, Dy. Chief Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, Eastern Railway, Farhan Akhtar reiterated message of awareness about not crossing railway track to avoid such untoward incidents causing loss of life. As per the Indian Railways data, nearly 40 cases of human casualties are reported on a daily basis due to trespassing of railway tracks.