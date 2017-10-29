Railway minister Piyush Goyal says Bidar-Kalaburgi line was stuck since 1998 because of Congress; PM Modi inaugurated it today

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made a shocking revelation about Bidar-Kalaburgi Railway line.

(Image: ANI)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made a shocking revelation about Bidar-Kalaburgi Railway line. He said, that the project was approved by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee during 1998-90 but was stuck with the Congress government, which didn’t approve the land. “It was approved during 1998-99 govt led by Atal Ji but was stuck as Cong govt didn’t approve land,” ANI quoted Railway minister as saying.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi attacked Congress for misleading people and said that development projects stalled due to Congress, are now being completed. He further said that the work which could have taken 3 years for its completion has taken 20 years. While lashing out at Congress, PM said that while his government is fighting corruption, the opposition is behaving insensitively. “When we’re fighting corruption, Congress has become insensitive. When Gujarat was flooded, their ministers were sitting in Bengaluru,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Earlier, in the day PM Modi inaugurated 110km Bidar-Kalaburgi railway track in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. The railway line is of immense importance as it will reduce the distance between Bengaluru and New Delhi by 380 Km and will also reduce the travel time by six to eight hours. The project was proposed in 1996, but the construction work for the project began in 2000 and then lingered through the years.