Railway Board chief Ashwani Lohani designs plan for employees’ skill training

Railway employees will soon go back to school for training. (PTI)

Railway employees will soon go back to school for training. Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani has instructed all General Managers to design a five-day on-the-job or classroom intensive skill training course for rail staffers to meet the growing passenger expectations for better services and amenities. In a letter to the General Managers of all zones, Lohani has said that a concentrated capsule of training for all employees in a short period of time to boost their productivity and efficiency was imperative due to the growing rail network, new trains and the demand from passengers for “better services and amenities”. “So, it has been decided that all employees in each zone will be put through a week’s training in skills and knowledge relevant to their work area over the next one year. “The training shall be a five-day-on-the-job or classroom training in railway training centres depending on the nature training,” Lohani said in the letter. Naming the project ‘Saksham’, Lohani has also instructed the GMs to ensure that such priority training need is quickly identified for each category of employees in their specific zones. He has also asked them to formulate a training calender by December 31, 2017.

Lohani has asked the GMs to ensure that the reporting managers of all employees are actively involved in the training processes and the focus should be on “making a difference” on the job. “The training must be completed within 9 months,” wrote Lohani, asking the GMs to personally monitor the action plan.