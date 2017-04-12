Rail Neer ‘scam’ in Indian Railways: Suresh Prabhu targets 2 top officers, goes against CVC advise

(PTI)

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu sanctioned the orders to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the prosecution of two top Railway officers who are accused in the Rail Neer ‘scam’. Suresh Prabhu has taken this step by going against the advise of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and a report by the Railway’s vigilance department which was endorsed by CVC. According to a statement by the CVC, which said, “The commission would advise against sanction for prosecution under Prevention of Corruption Act, in agreement with Railway Board,” this statement was released after detailed examination by the commission. It was placed on record by the Railway vigilance department and CVC that here is ‘no case is made out to sanction prosecution’.

One of the two accused, Sandeep Silas who is a 1983-batch officer has written to the Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha seeking his intervention in the prosecution. In the letter, he wrote, that he stands ‘punished’ for no reason and he was suspended and then jailed in the past. His residence was raided by the two vigilance departments but no accusations were proved to be true, according to an Indian Express report.

Even though Sandeep Silas and co-accused M S Chalia were given clearance by the CVC, Rail minister Suresh Prabhu sent the case file back to CBI in order to seek their comment in the case.

The rail neer scam surfaced after a complaint was filed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to the CBI in October 2015. The complaint was filed because packaged drinking water of other brands was being served in trains like Rajdhanis and Shatabdis, while the railway policy states that only Rail Neer is to be supplied.