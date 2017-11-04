Rahul takes jibe at BJP, says it has ‘suit-boot wali sarkar’ at centre, Gujarat

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi while finishing the last leg of Navsarjan Yatra, on Friday, in the diamond-polishing hub of Varachha in Surat called BJP government at the centre and in the state, a ‘suit-boot wali sarkar’.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi while finishing the last leg of Navsarjan Yatra, on Friday, in the diamond-polishing hub of Varachha in Surat called BJP government at the centre and in the state, a ‘suit-boot wali sarkar’, as reported by The Indian Express. Surprisingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suit that cost a whopping Rupees 4 crore was tailor-made by a diamond baron of Surat in 2015, the PM wore the suit while meeting then U.S. President Barack Obama. Rahul began his address at Varachha, a Patidar-dominated area, with the now-popular Patel agitation slogan “Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar”, and followed it up with “Jai Bhavani” to which the crowd responded with “Bhajap javani” (BJP is going).

Rahul Gandhi while taking a dig at Prime Minister’s monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ said, “I have come here not to say that we will not tell you our mann ki baat if the Congress forms the next government in Gujarat. (I am saying) we will listen to your mann ki baat.” Rahul, earlier, while addressing a rally at Pardi town of Valsad district was quoted by The Indian Express saying, “Today Modiji and BJP have everything. They are in power at the Centre (and in) Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh…. They have a lot of strength. But I want to tell you that the Congress will win the election in Gujarat because truth is with the Congress. Try as much as as you like, you do not have truth with you…. The change will begin from Gujarat.”

Rahul Gandhi further assured the crowd at the rally and promised that Congress, if elected to power, will surely address the GST problems facing the textile industry in Surat and will look into issues of bringing about reforms with the act. Congress VP also said that he will be returning to Surat, again, next week not to attend rallies or meetings but to visit the textile and diamond factories and to meet traders.