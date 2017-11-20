Rahul Rawail replaces Sujoy Ghosh as IFFI Panorama jury head

Bollywood filmmaker Rahul Rawail is the new chairperson of IFFI’s Indian Panorama, replacing Sujoy Ghosh who stepped down in protest against a government decision to exclude two films from the section. (Express Photo)

Bollywood filmmaker Rahul Rawail is the new chairperson of IFFI’s Indian Panorama, replacing Sujoy Ghosh who stepped down in protest against a government decision to exclude two films from the section. Rawail is currently attending the inaugural session of the 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India. When contacted, Rawail confirmed the news to PTI but declined to elaborate. “Yes, but I can’t talk right now as I am at the inauguration,” he said when asked if he had replaced Ghosh. In an earlier interview, Rawail, known for films such as “Betaab” and “Anjaam”, had said the ministry had the right to reject a film.

“We were asked to select 20 films and two stand-by films. So we picked 20 films and two as stand-by. What they have done is, they have dropped two films and taken the two stand by films. So finally, it is 20 films but all have been approved by the jury,” he had said. Ghosh had resigned last week after the Information and Broadcasting ministry dropped two films — “S Durga” and “Nude” — from the Panorama section. Two other jury members — Apurva Asrani and Gyan Correa — also resigned from the 13- member panel.