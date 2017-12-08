Rahul giving communal colour to Gujarat campaign: Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma today alleged that Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi was giving a communal colour to his party’s election campaign in Gujarat and trying to divide the society. (IE)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma today alleged that Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi was giving a communal colour to his party’s election campaign in Gujarat and trying to divide the society. Sharma, who was in Ghaziabad for a school programme, told reporters that Gandhi was attempting to link all issues with politics to win the Assembly polls in Gujarat this month. “Congress is trying to divide the society for its political motive,” he alleged. Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in Gujarat. He has attacked the BJP, which has ruled the state uninterrupted for the past 22 years, on many issues, including the chaotic implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July and the demonetisation of high-value currency in November 2016.

He has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, on some of these issues via his Twitter series “a question a day”, through which he demands answers from Modi on “unfulfilled promises” made by his party. The Congress leader has even been visiting temples in the poll-bound state, inviting criticism from the BJP that he was playing a “soft-Hindutva card” ahead of the Assembly polls. In his interaction with the media, Sharma said that a Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya as per the Supreme Court order.

“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party must clear their stand on the issue of Ram Mandir. In Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi is trying to give communal colour to (his party’s) election campaign,” the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said.