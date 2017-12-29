Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jaitlie’ tweet sparks outrage, BJP moves privilege notice against new Congress President

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s tweet targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. It was after this that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved a privilege notice against Gandhi. The BJP gave the notice in the Upper House yesterday for raising a breach of privilege motion against the Congress President and said that he has imputed motives to the “intent, character and conduct” of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet. According to reports, the notice was moved by senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav who, while talking about the same, said that Rahul’s tweet twisting the spelling of Jaitley’s surname to ‘Jaitlie’ was highly derogatory. Rahul Gandhi on December 27 shared a post on his Twitter page saying, “Dear Mr Jaitlie – thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies”

Once the privilege notice was moved againt the Congress Presedent in the Upper House, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said Yadav’s privilege notice is being examined. While talking about the same, Naidu was quoted saying, “I will have to examine it and take a view. One thing I should advise everybody is that a solemn agreement had been reached between the Leader of the House [Jaitley] as well as the Leader of the Opposition [Ghulam Nabi Azad]. All other people have also endorsed it. Anybody outside commenting on that agreement… That is not fair and good for the House and also our system. But anyhow… I will be going through the privilege motion and take an appropriate decision,” according to an Indian Express report.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet|

Dear Mr Jaitlie – thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies pic.twitter.com/I7n1f07GaX — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 27, 2017

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on Wednesday came after Congress and the government had broken the deadlock in Parliament on Wednesday with Azad telling the House that “nothing should be said to hurt the dignity of the Prime Minister.” While talking about the notice, Yadav said that Gandhi intentionally, maliciously and disrespectfully “twisted” Jaitley’s name to defame the House. Congress members rose in protest even as Naidu said “no member should take the name of person who is not present in the House and who cannot defend himself in the House against a charge or an allegation or an issue raised against him”.

Yadav in his notice stated, “In his tweet, the Congress president has deliberately misinterpreted the proceedings of Rajya Sabha in order to malign the government. Thus, it also constitutes an affront to the dignity of the House… It is a deliberate act of vitiating the political atmosphere of the country and a clear-cut attempt of obstructing the House in performance of its functions by vitiating the political atmosphere of the country,” according to the report.