Rahul Gandhi’s fast at Rajghat: Sajjan Singh, Jagdish Tytler asked to leave – top developments

Congress workers across the country are holding a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters to protest against the BJP.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Raj Ghat for his scheduled ‘day-long’ fast against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning of Parliament. Earlier, it was reported that Gandhi will lead a protest. Congress workers across the country are holding a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters to protest against the BJP.

The Congress chief was scheduled to protest along with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers against the government and its failure to hold a discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The Congress will also take up issues related to the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress, and disillusionment among the youth.

– Congress workers across the nation have gathered at fast venues. The party shared some glimpses of its units that are observing the day-long fast. “Here are some glimpses of Congress party units across the country that are observing a day-long fast today to protest the rising atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, & minorities under the Modi Govt. #CongressForPeaceAndHarmony,” the party tweeted.

– Meanwhile, in what came as an embarrassment for the Congress party, 1984 Sikh-riot accused Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler reached the protest site. They were shown out by the Congress leaders.

– Taking to Twitter, the Congress earlier said atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities are rising under the Modi government, adding, party units across India will be observing a fast today to protest against this and to promote harmony amongst various sections of society.

– Chief Congress spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, spoke to reporters in Rahul Gandhi’s absence. “Communal harmony and brotherhood is under threat in Modi government, they want to divide the society, hence it is the duty of Congress party to fight against such powers and this is what we have come together for” he said while speaking to media.”

– On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs are also scheduled to hold a day long fast on April 12 in protests of Opposition’s alleged actions to disrupt the Parliament.