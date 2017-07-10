Rahul Gandhi will lead 2019 Congress election campaign; Narendra Modi government faces defeat, claims Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia is Congress’ chief whip in the Lok Sabha. (ANI photo)

A big statement has come from Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections about who will lead the Congress and who will be projected as opposition’s face in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in an interview to news agency IANS, said,”Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi may be elevated as party chief on completion of the organisational election process in October and he will be the opposition’s face in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.” Scindia is Congress’ chief whip in the Lok Sabha. Also, he claimed that the Narendra Modi government will face defeat in the next elections in the same way as the first National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee had lost power in 2004 despite its India Shining slogan, as per the interview in IANS. “Rahul Gandhi is leading the party and he will be leading the party,” Scindia added.

The remarks for Rahul Gandhi came at a time when the Congress vice-president is embroiled in a Chinese envoy meeting controversy. With India and China locked in a standoff on the border area abutting Bhutan, the Congress on Monday said party vice-president Rahul Gandhi had met the ambassadors of the two neighbouring countries. The party said Gandhi met the ambassadors of China and Bhutan, but did not specify when or where the meetings were held.

Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi himself confirmed that he met the China envoy. Earlier in the day, the Chinese Embassy in Delhi first posted and later removed a statement on its website saying that the two met after the Congress denied it as fake news.