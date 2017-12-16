Rahul Gandhi will infuse new energy into Congress, says Sachin Pilot

He stated that in 2019 Assembly elections, the Congress would remain the only party to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nationally, which it even now it is. (Image: IE)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said party president-elect Rahul Gandhi had always been a unanimous choice of the lakhs of workers across India, and would infuse a new energy into the party. “It is a momentous occasion for the Congress Party. For 19 years, Sonia Gandhi has led the Congress. Rahul Gandhi has been a unanimous choice of the lakhs of workers across India who has elected him as the president of the party. It’s a matter of great joy. Rahul Gandhi has lot of challenges ahead of him. He is an honest person. He allows space for discussion with humility. His becoming the president will infuse a new energy into the Congress Party,” Pilot told ANI.

He also stated that in 2019 Assembly elections, the Congress would remain the only party to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nationally, which it even now it is. “In 2019 elections, the only party to challenge the BJP nationally is and will remain the Congress party. I am very confident that he will lead the party with lot of energy and be able to overcome the challenges,” he added.

Rahul, erstwhile Congress vice president, has succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi and will ascend to the party throne on Saturday at 11pm. He was elected unopposed. Meanwhile, a day ahead of his formal elevation as the Congress president, the youth Congress office in New Delhi was lit up, yesterday.

The celebrations began as party workers danced outside the office with drum rolls. The Congress office in Lucknow was also decorated with lights. The party is also set to organise a grand celebration in the national capital. (ANI)