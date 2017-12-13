Rahul Gandhi was willing to kill jobs in Gujarat to hurt development agenda of Modi: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal said, “Email exchanges between Rahul Gandhi and Jayanthi Natarajan show that all decisions were directly taken by the family and PM Manmohan Singh was just a titular head.”

On December 13, in a fresh spell of accusations, Union Minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at the functioning of the UPA government under former PM Manmohan Singh – this was after the ex PM had taken to TV to hit out at PM Narendra Modi over accusations that had been hurled at him during the Gujarat assembly elections campaigning. Piyush Goyal said that their party has accessed emails which mention that the decisions then taken by UPA government were dictated by the Gandhi family and PM Manmohan Singh was only a titular head. Goyal said, “We have accessed emails in which Jayanthi Natarajan when UPA minister was even willing to go home to meet the personal secretary of Rahul Gandhi. This was how people who were not a part of government interfered in governance during UPA?”

Piyush Goyal said, “This email explains how the then Congress Environment Minister put obstacles in the development of Gujarat.”

He condemned the UPA government for stalling projects in Gujarat by saying, “In UPA, how projects were stalled and environment ministry was used is evident in the email, how projects in Gujarat were stalled.” He continued, “Rahul Gandhi opposed Nirma project & instructed Jayanti Natarajan to not give environmental clearance. Was willing to kill jobs in Gujarat to undermine to hurt development agenda of Narendra Modi.”

He pointed to the emails and said, “After this, the minister writes to the private secretary, ‘I have already sent an email to Rahul informing him that I have already passed the final order rejecting environment clearance to Nirma.'”

He called the former PM a titular head. He said, “Email exchanges between Rahul Gandhi and Jayanthi Natarajan show that all decisions were directly taken by the family and PM Manmohan Singh was just a titular head.” The Union Minister added, “Those who did not take the oath of secrecy, who did not have any constitutional post, were giving orders to the government.”

meanwhile, BJP supremo Amit Shah also lashed out former PM Manmohan Singh and said, ‘Manmohan Singh very angry these days, but nation missed his anger when monumental loot happened under his watch.’ While speaking to the press, Shah discussed the desperate attempts of Congress Party to defame PM Modi. He said, “Amused to see the Congress party so desperate before the Gujarat elections. Just a day before polling, both Shri Rahul Gandhi and respected Manmohan Singh ji are only maliciously attacking PM Narendra Modi.”