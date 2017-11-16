Rahul Gandhi wants media to pose 2 questions to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP alleging the party compromised nation’s interest and security over the Rafale aircraft agreement. (IE)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, while talking to the media on Thursday, called out the Prime Minister over the Rafale aircraft deal. He also questioned the media as to why it did not question the PM on the Rafale deal. He even questioned the media to ask about Amit Shah’s son. The Congress VP said, “You ask me so many questions & I answer you properly, why don’t you ask the PM about Rafale deal? He changed the whole deal for benefit of one businessman. Why don’t you ask questions about Amit Shah’s son? These are the questions I wanted to ask you.”

The comments came from the Congress leader after the meeting of All India Unorganised Workers’ Congress. Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP alleging the party compromised nation’s interest and security over the Rafale aircraft agreement. Rahul Gandhi is also leading the party’s charge in various state’s election campaign.

The allegations from Rahul Gandhi were dismissed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP said that intention of the Congress party is to make a shift in the attention.

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi : You ask lots of ques from me. I always answer. Why don’t you ask ques about Rafael deal & Amit Shah from PM? pic.twitter.com/55i84LN7G9 — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) November 16, 2017

French defence manufacturer Dassault Aviation and the government of India have signed a deal for 36 Rafale MMRCA fighters planes. The deal for 36 off-the-shelf fighters was agreed For a price tag of $7.8 billion dollars, the deal for 36 fighters was agreed upon. Apparently, the original deal was to purchase 126 Rafale fighters.

Can you explain “Reliance” on someone with nil experience in aerospace for Rafale deal? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 16, 2017

Self “Reliance” is obviously a critical aspect of “Make in India.” — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 16, 2017

On November 15, Rahul Gandhi took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and hinted that on the Reliance benefitting from the Rafale deal.