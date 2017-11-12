Rahul Gandhi Twitter account: Who updates it? Congress VP reveals the truth

Congress vice-president in Rahul Gandhi. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who is currently on his three-day Gujarat visit to promote his party ahead of the assembly elections revealed that there is a team of three to four people working on his Twitter handle. The Congress VP said that all the ideas are discussed and then fine-tuned before tweeting. He added that the birthday wishes aren’t done by him but tweets on political issues are his. “We reflect on ideas, there is a team of 3-4 people, to whom I give suggestions and after fine tuning them we tweet. Routine work, like birthday wishes isn’t done by me, I give little inputs on it, tweets on political issues are mine,” Rahul was quoted as saying by ANI.

Talking about Narendra Modi, Rahul said that Congress will spot Prime Minister’s faults or disturb BJP but will never disrespect PM’s position. He added that this is the difference between Congress and BJP. “Whatever we do, spot Modi’s faults or disturb BJP, we won’t disrespect PM’s position. When Modi Ji was in opposition he used to speak with disrespect about PM. That is the difference b/w us & them, no matter what Modi says about us we’ll not go beyond certain point as he is PM,” Rahul said.

However, the Congress VP once again said that development has gone mad in Gujarat. “But we speak the truth aur ye sach hai ke Gujarat mein vikas pagal hogaya hai,” he said in Banaskantha. The senior Congress leader had started his three-day tour of north Gujarat yesterday ahead of the assembly polls next month, and visited two of the most famous temples in the state- Ambaji temple and Akshardham temple.

After his arrival this morning, Gandhi went straight to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, offered prayers to Lord Swaminarayan and launched his three-day tour of the region, which will cover six districts. Akshardham temple belongs to the Swaminarayan sect, that has a huge following among the Patel community, which the Congress is trying to woo ahead of the December 9 and 14 state polls.